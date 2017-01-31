Cheaper Rivals Eat Away at Apple Sales in China
JINAN, China-The walls of the train station in this eastern metropolis are papered with reminders of Apple Inc.'s challenge in China. The terminal is blanketed with giant green Oppo Electronics Corp. ads showing a young starlet clutching a sleek Chinese phone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump shunning the Palestinians, says top PA of...
|14 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Filipinos Are Poor Because They Are Lazy and Dumb! (Jan '13)
|16 hr
|East Asian
|113
|why are chinese ugly? (Aug '13)
|16 hr
|chip67
|19
|Why do chinese girls like to marry filipino men? (Sep '13)
|16 hr
|East Asian
|25
|Why Americans HATE the VIETNAMESE? (Jul '11)
|Jan 29
|Hatethevietnamese123
|210
|Trump order seeks to cut through obstacles of d...
|Jan 28
|spytheweb
|3
|Israeli views on possible U.S. embassy move to ...
|Jan 25
|madoff sinogog
|2
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC