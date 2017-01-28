Canadian wingsuit jumper dies in China

17 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

A Canadian has died while attempting a wingsuit jump in China, state media reported, the latest fatality in the extreme sport, which involves leaping from a plane or off a mountain while wearing a bodysuit with wings. The body of 28-year-old Graham Dickinson was found Thursday on a cliff in the Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in the central province of Hunan, the Xinhua News Agency reported Friday.

