Canadian wingsuit jumper dies in China

A Canadian has died while attempting a wingsuit jump in China, state media reported, the latest fatality in the extreme sport, which involves leaping from a plane or off a mountain while wearing a bodysuit with wings. The body of 28-year-old Graham Dickinson was found Thursday on a cliff in the Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in the central province of Hunan, the Xinhua News Agency reported Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.