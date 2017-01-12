Beijing's 2017 air pollution goal is ...

Beijing's 2017 air pollution goal is more than double WHO's acceptable standard

Smog billows from chimneys and cooling towers of a steel plant during hazy weather in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China, Dec 28, 2016. Source: Reuters/Stringer BEIJING's air quality target for 2017 is more than double the acceptable standard set by the World Health Organisation , the mayor announced on Saturday in the wake of weeks of hazardous air pollution in the Chinese capital.

China

