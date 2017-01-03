Beauty queen Anastasia Lin won't back...

Beauty queen Anastasia Lin won't back down

When she entered Miss World 2016, the Canadian was under no illusions about coming home with the crown. Getting on stage would be enough: the final is broadcast around the globe, including in her native China, where her father has been harassed and prevented from leaving since 2015.

