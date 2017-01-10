Audi and FAW sign China electric car ...

Audi and FAW sign China electric car cooperation deal

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The logo of China FAW Group Corp is pictured at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China, April 26, 2016. Logos of Volkswagen and Audi are seen on a wheel of a car at a used car dealership in Seoul, South Korea, October 2, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Which race is the most greedy? (Jun '12) Mon slumdog indians 43
News US Accuses China of Dumping Cheap Aluminum on W... Jan 14 davidj6910 1
News Chinese company injects 3-D printed blood vesse... Jan 10 China Sucks 1
China makes the best quality junk in the world Jan 10 China Sucks 1
High Quality Brass Waterfall Bathroom Sink Faucet Jan 10 Bradoa 1
Silver Eight Functions Massaging Shower Heads Jan 10 Bradoa 1
News Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence... Jan 9 FREE HONG KONG 2
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,147 • Total comments across all topics: 278,025,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC