Ascott to manage 6 new properties in China

Two of the properties are in Handan and Xuzhou - two cities new to the serviced residence operator - and the rest in Changsha, Shenzhen, Tianjin and Wuhan. SINGAPORE: Ascott has secured contracts to manage another six properties with more than 1,200 apartments in China, the serviced residence operator announced in a media release on Thursday .

