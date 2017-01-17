Ascott signs anopther 6 in China.
The Ascott Limited, races ahead by securing contracts to manage six properties with more than 1,200 apartment units in China, on the back of record growth last year. The new properties entrench Ascott's presence in Changsha, Shenzhen, Tianjin and Wuhan , while extending its footprint to two more cities Handan and Xuzhou.
