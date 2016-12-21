Artist traces story of journalist grandma who fled China for Hong Kong

The persecuted journalist who fled Mao's China for Hong Kong and the granddaughter out to tell family's story in a graphic novel Artist Tessa Hulls visits Hong Kong and Suzhou to learn about the remarkable life of grandmother she grew up with in California, and finds tracing her roots helps her bond with her own mother Artist Tessa Hulls is working on her biggest project yet: a graphic novel that begins amid the chaos of Shanghai following the 1949 communist takeover. The main character in the story's first section is a persecuted journalist and single mother, who eventually flees China with her young daughter for a new life in Hong Kong, and then the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.