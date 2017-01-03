ANZ sells UDC Finance to China's HNA Group for $660 million
ANZ Bank New Zealand has sold UDC Finance to HNA Group for $660 million, marking the Chinese company's first foray into New Zealand. The deal is subject to various approvals and is expected to be completed late in the second half of the year, and will deliver a net gain to ANZ of A$100m, the lender said in a statement.
