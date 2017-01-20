Ahead of inauguration, China warns state media: Be nice to Donald Trump, or else
A man reads a newspaper with the headline "U.S. President-elect Donald Trump delivers a mighty shock to America" at a news stand in Beijing. Donald Trump is no fan of China.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a labor movement in china! now! (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|Tony
|49
|Beijing to spend $2.7 billion on cleaning capit...
|6 hr
|Solarman
|5
|China cans 103 planned coal plants to curb smog...
|18 hr
|CO2 Is Not Dirty
|1
|Japan hotelier's Nanjing Massacre denial sparks...
|20 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|1
|China, Serbia sign MOU on agriculture
|Wed
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Which race is the most greedy? (Jun '12)
|Jan 16
|slumdog indians
|43
|US Accuses China of Dumping Cheap Aluminum on W...
|Jan 14
|davidj6910
|1
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC