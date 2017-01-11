After Donald Trump's tweet, China say...

After Donald Trump's tweet, China says its North Korea efforts 'widely recognised'1 hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Beijing [China], Jan. 5: After U.S. President-elect Donald Trump accused Beijing for not helping with efforts to contain growing threats from North Korea, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the country's efforts and contributions for the same are internationally acknowledged thus, all sides should avoid actions that may result in escalation of tensions. "China's efforts are widely recognized, and we hope all sides will avoid remarks and actions to escalate the situation," The China Daily quoted Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang as saying at a news conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do Chinese women enjoy anal sex? (Jun '12) Tue Hungfor asian 22
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... Tue Hanukah Hal 144
News The Latest: Kerry rejects Israel's criticism on... Dec 29 Jeff Brightone 1
News With the two-state solution a distant dream, Pa... Dec 29 Jeff Brightone 1
News Henniker, Weare welcome exchange teacher from C... (Aug '13) Dec 28 jeamlee 2
News Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence... Dec 28 FREE HONG KONG 1
News Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16) Dec 23 Mikey 44
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,324 • Total comments across all topics: 277,619,378

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC