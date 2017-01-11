After Donald Trump's tweet, China says its North Korea efforts 'widely recognised'1 hour ago
Beijing [China], Jan. 5: After U.S. President-elect Donald Trump accused Beijing for not helping with efforts to contain growing threats from North Korea, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the country's efforts and contributions for the same are internationally acknowledged thus, all sides should avoid actions that may result in escalation of tensions. "China's efforts are widely recognized, and we hope all sides will avoid remarks and actions to escalate the situation," The China Daily quoted Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang as saying at a news conference.
