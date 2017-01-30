Across China: Playing tunes with leaves

Across China: Playing tunes with leaves

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Putting a leaf between his lips, Qiu Shaochun, 53, blew a melody composed by himself, accompanied by 16 teenage leaf-blowers. As China's most famous leaf blower, Qiu has performed in more than 30 countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump shunning the Palestinians, says top PA of... 1 hr Jeff Brightone 1
Filipinos Are Poor Because They Are Lazy and Dumb! (Jan '13) 3 hr East Asian 113
why are chinese ugly? (Aug '13) 3 hr chip67 19
Why do chinese girls like to marry filipino men? (Sep '13) 3 hr East Asian 25
Why Americans HATE the VIETNAMESE? (Jul '11) Sun Hatethevietnamese123 210
News Trump order seeks to cut through obstacles of d... Jan 28 spytheweb 3
News Israeli views on possible U.S. embassy move to ... Jan 25 madoff sinogog 2
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,545 • Total comments across all topics: 278,429,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC