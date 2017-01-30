Across China: Playing tunes with leaves
Putting a leaf between his lips, Qiu Shaochun, 53, blew a melody composed by himself, accompanied by 16 teenage leaf-blowers. As China's most famous leaf blower, Qiu has performed in more than 30 countries.
