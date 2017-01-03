A Chinese coastguard ship in the East China Sea. Photo: AFP

Japan says it is "watching very closely" the actions of the Chinese delegation to an international maritime organisation after it accepted Chinese names for undersea features that have previously been surveyed and named by Tokyo and are near its exclusive economic zone. An official for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tokyo told South China Morning Post that the applications do not, at present, "directly affect the interests of nearby maritime nations" but some officials have described Beijing's moves as "aggressive" and accused China of "seeking to assume control over territory".

