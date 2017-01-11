11 school children injured in knife attack in China14 min ago
Beijing, Jan 4: Eleven school children were injured today when a man with a knife attacked them at a kindergarten in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The man slashed the children with a kitchen knife after entering the Xiaocongzai kindergarten in Youyi Township, Pingxiang City local police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do Chinese women enjoy anal sex? (Jun '12)
|Tue
|Hungfor asian
|22
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|Tue
|Hanukah Hal
|144
|The Latest: Kerry rejects Israel's criticism on...
|Dec 29
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|With the two-state solution a distant dream, Pa...
|Dec 29
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Henniker, Weare welcome exchange teacher from C... (Aug '13)
|Dec 28
|jeamlee
|2
|Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence...
|Dec 28
|FREE HONG KONG
|1
|Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16)
|Dec 23
|Mikey
|44
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC