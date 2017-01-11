11 school children injured in knife a...

11 school children injured in knife attack in China14 min ago

14 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Beijing, Jan 4: Eleven school children were injured today when a man with a knife attacked them at a kindergarten in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The man slashed the children with a kitchen knife after entering the Xiaocongzai kindergarten in Youyi Township, Pingxiang City local police said.

China

