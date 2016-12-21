World's highest bridge opens in China

World's highest bridge opens in China

Read more: Bangkok Post

The world's highest bridge has opened to traffic in China, connecting two provinces in the mountainous southwest and reducing travel times by as much as three-quarters, local authorities said Friday. The Beipanjiang Bridge soars 565 metres above a river and connects the two mountainous provinces of Yunnan and Guizhou, the Guizhou provincial transport department said in a statement on its official website.

China

