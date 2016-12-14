Work Starts On First China-Russia Highway Bridge
Chinese state media reports that construction of the first China-Russia highway bridge across the Amur River began on December 24, more than 28 years after it was first proposed and more than a year after an agreement on the project was reached. The plans call for 20-kilometer bridge that stretches from Heihe, a border town in China's Heilongjiang Province, to the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16)
|Fri
|Mikey
|44
|US puts Alibaba back on 'notorious markets' bla...
|Fri
|pirate popo
|1
|Good Asians will back One Nation: candidate Sha...
|Dec 21
|Michele
|3
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
|why are the northern chinese so tall and superior? (Sep '12)
|Dec 20
|watncstas
|26
|who can tell me the most popular forum website ... (Oct '08)
|Dec 20
|AikouFoil
|127
|Facebook petition to stop Chinese Dog Meat Fest...
|Dec 16
|Fair is Fair
|3
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC