UPDATE 1-City in China's Shandong limits coal-fired power to cut smog - notice
BEIJING, Dec 20 A major city in China's Shandong province has ordered seven coal-fired power plants, including one of the nation's largest, to cut output by nearly two-thirds to curtail hazardous smog that has blanketed the north of the country. In a notice reviewed by Reuters, the environmental regulator of Zoucheng city in Shandong, a province known for both its farming and industrial facilities, ordered at least 30 companies to either cut output by 60 percent or shut completely starting last Friday.
