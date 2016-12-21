UPDATE 1-City in China's Shandong lim...

UPDATE 1-City in China's Shandong limits coal-fired power to cut smog - notice

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Reuters

BEIJING, Dec 20 A major city in China's Shandong province has ordered seven coal-fired power plants, including one of the nation's largest, to cut output by nearly two-thirds to curtail hazardous smog that has blanketed the north of the country. In a notice reviewed by Reuters, the environmental regulator of Zoucheng city in Shandong, a province known for both its farming and industrial facilities, ordered at least 30 companies to either cut output by 60 percent or shut completely starting last Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16) 13 hr Mikey 44
News US puts Alibaba back on 'notorious markets' bla... 17 hr pirate popo 1
News Good Asians will back One Nation: candidate Sha... Wed Michele 3
News What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley... Dec 21 TW_sugar_daddio 9
why are the northern chinese so tall and superior? (Sep '12) Dec 20 watncstas 26
who can tell me the most popular forum website ... (Oct '08) Dec 20 AikouFoil 127
News Facebook petition to stop Chinese Dog Meat Fest... Dec 16 Fair is Fair 3
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,407 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,541

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC