UPDATE 1-China's securities regulator probes Sealand Sec amid bond scandal

SHANGHAI, Dec 20 China's securities regulator is investigating the bond-related business of Sealand Securities , the brokerage at the heart of a scandal that has hurt sentiment in the country's wobbly debt market and threatens to trigger further volatility. Sealand Securities defaulted on a bond transaction with Bank of Langfang, in China's northern Hebei province, following the recent tumble in bond prices, local media reported last Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.