UPDATE 1-China's securities regulator probes Sealand Sec amid bond scandal
SHANGHAI, Dec 20 China's securities regulator is investigating the bond-related business of Sealand Securities , the brokerage at the heart of a scandal that has hurt sentiment in the country's wobbly debt market and threatens to trigger further volatility. Sealand Securities defaulted on a bond transaction with Bank of Langfang, in China's northern Hebei province, following the recent tumble in bond prices, local media reported last Wednesday.
