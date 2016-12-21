There are on the New Jersey Herald story from 13 hrs ago, titled Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all sides on edge. In it, New Jersey Herald reports that:

If President-elect Donald Trump wanted to show he planned to obliterate President Barack Obama's approach to Israel, he may have found his man to deliver that message in David Friedman, his pick for U.S. ambassador. The bankruptcy lawyer and son of an Orthodox rabbi is everything Obama is not: a fervent supporter of Israeli settlements, opponent of Palestinian statehood and unrelenting defender of Israel's government.

