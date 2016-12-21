The US is accusing Chinese citizens of hacking law firms
Three Chinese citizens have been charged with trading on confidential corporate information that was obtained by hacking into the networks and servers of U.S. law firms, federal prosecutors said on Tuesday. Iat Hong, a 26-year-old Macau resident,, was arrested on Sunday in Hong Kong and charged along with Bo Zheng, of Changsha, , and Chin Hung of Macau, with engaging in conspiracies to commit insider trading, wire fraud and computer intrusion in an indictment filed in federal court in Manhattan.
