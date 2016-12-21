Taiwan announces US itinerary for pre...

Taiwan announces US itinerary for president, upsetting China

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will transit through Houston and San Francisco during a January visit to allies in Latin America, her office said Friday, prompting China to repeat a call for the United States to block any such stopover. TAIPEI: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will transit through Houston and San Francisco during a January visit to allies in Latin America, her office said Friday, prompting China to repeat a call for the United States to block any such stopover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Kerry rejects Israel's criticism on... Thu Jeff Brightone 1
News With the two-state solution a distant dream, Pa... Thu Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... Thu BLACK POWER 142
News Henniker, Weare welcome exchange teacher from C... (Aug '13) Wed jeamlee 2
News Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence... Wed FREE HONG KONG 1
News Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16) Dec 23 Mikey 44
News US puts Alibaba back on 'notorious markets' bla... Dec 23 pirate popo 1
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,340 • Total comments across all topics: 277,476,152

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC