Taiwan announces US itinerary for president, upsetting China
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will transit through Houston and San Francisco during a January visit to allies in Latin America, her office said Friday, prompting China to repeat a call for the United States to block any such stopover. TAIPEI: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will transit through Houston and San Francisco during a January visit to allies in Latin America, her office said Friday, prompting China to repeat a call for the United States to block any such stopover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Kerry rejects Israel's criticism on...
|Thu
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|With the two-state solution a distant dream, Pa...
|Thu
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|Thu
|BLACK POWER
|142
|Henniker, Weare welcome exchange teacher from C... (Aug '13)
|Wed
|jeamlee
|2
|Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence...
|Wed
|FREE HONG KONG
|1
|Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16)
|Dec 23
|Mikey
|44
|US puts Alibaba back on 'notorious markets' bla...
|Dec 23
|pirate popo
|1
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC