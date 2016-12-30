Solar Panels Now So Cheap Manufacturers Probably Selling at Loss
Solar manufacturers led by China's Trina Solar Ltd. are probably selling at a loss after prices fell to a record low this week. The global spot market price for solar panels fell 2.4 percent to an average of 36 cents a watt on Dec. 28, according to PVinsights.
