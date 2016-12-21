Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence supporters will fail 'like flies'
Quoting a poem by the founder of Communist China Mao Zedong, China's government said on Wednesday that the efforts by Hong Kong and Taiwan independence supporters to link up were doomed to fail, as they would be dashed to the ground like flies. Chinese leaders are increasingly concerned about a fledgling independence movement in the former British colony of Hong Kong, which returned to mainland rule in 1997 with a promise of autonomy, and recent protests in the city.
Canada
#1 3 hrs ago
Doomed to fail just like Mao did? After all, if the truth were told about Mao's insane regime that brought so much failure and bloodshed to China, he would be seen as the biggest incompetent loser in Chinese history.....
