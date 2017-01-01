Progress made in terror fight
Xinjiang: A terrorist attack that left five dead in the Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region has come at the end of a year in which China has made significant progress in combating terrorism, a security analyst has said. Three attackers slashed people with knives and detonated an explosive device after driving up to the party committee of Moyu county, in the southern Hotan prefecture, at 4.50pm on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Kerry rejects Israel's criticism on...
|Thu
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|With the two-state solution a distant dream, Pa...
|Thu
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|Thu
|BLACK POWER
|142
|Henniker, Weare welcome exchange teacher from C... (Aug '13)
|Dec 28
|jeamlee
|2
|Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence...
|Dec 28
|FREE HONG KONG
|1
|Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16)
|Dec 23
|Mikey
|44
|US puts Alibaba back on 'notorious markets' bla...
|Dec 23
|pirate popo
|1
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC