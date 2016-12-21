Philippines president again admits to...

Philippines president again admits to murder

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

OCTOBER 20: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte speaks with Zhang Dejiang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People on October 20, 2016 in Beijing, China. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is on a four-day state visit to China, his first since taking power in late June, with the aim of improving bilateral relations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Kerry rejects Israel's criticism on... 1 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News With the two-state solution a distant dream, Pa... 3 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... 3 hr BLACK POWER 142
News Henniker, Weare welcome exchange teacher from C... (Aug '13) 23 hr jeamlee 2
News Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence... Wed FREE HONG KONG 1
News Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16) Dec 23 Mikey 44
News US puts Alibaba back on 'notorious markets' bla... Dec 23 pirate popo 1
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,239 • Total comments across all topics: 277,445,223

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC