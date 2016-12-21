Now China's Wuxi to suspend poultry t...

Now China's Wuxi to suspend poultry trade amid bird flu fears

14 hrs ago

The eastern Chinese city of Wuxi will suspend poultry trade from Thursday amid fears about bird flu, becoming the second city in Jiangsu province to halt live poultry markets, it said. Chickens are seen at a poultry farm on the outskirt of Hefei, Anhui province, China November 20, 2015.

