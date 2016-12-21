Hong Kong reports second human case o...

Hong Kong reports second human case of bird flu

Hong Kong on Friday confirmed its second human case of bird flu this season, days after an elderly man died of the virus. A 70-year-old man, who had travelled to the neighbouring Chinese cities of Shenzhen and Zhongshan earlier in December, tested positive for the H7N9 strain of the virus, the government said in a statement.

