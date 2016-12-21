Hong Kong reports second human case of bird flu
Hong Kong on Friday confirmed its second human case of bird flu this season, days after an elderly man died of the virus. A 70-year-old man, who had travelled to the neighbouring Chinese cities of Shenzhen and Zhongshan earlier in December, tested positive for the H7N9 strain of the virus, the government said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Kerry rejects Israel's criticism on...
|9 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|With the two-state solution a distant dream, Pa...
|12 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|12 hr
|BLACK POWER
|142
|Henniker, Weare welcome exchange teacher from C... (Aug '13)
|Wed
|jeamlee
|2
|Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence...
|Wed
|FREE HONG KONG
|1
|Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16)
|Dec 23
|Mikey
|44
|US puts Alibaba back on 'notorious markets' bla...
|Dec 23
|pirate popo
|1
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC