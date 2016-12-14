Home for the Holidays: Dogs saved from slaughter at China's Yulin dog meat festival arrive in Tor...
The 110 dogs were rescued from slaughterhouses in Yulin just days ahead of the annual dog meat festival that took place on June 21st. The animals received veterinary care and rehabilitation at an HSI-funded emergency shelter in China before arriving in Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16)
|Fri
|Mikey
|44
|US puts Alibaba back on 'notorious markets' bla...
|Fri
|pirate popo
|1
|Good Asians will back One Nation: candidate Sha...
|Dec 21
|Michele
|3
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
|why are the northern chinese so tall and superior? (Sep '12)
|Dec 20
|watncstas
|26
|who can tell me the most popular forum website ... (Oct '08)
|Dec 20
|AikouFoil
|127
|Facebook petition to stop Chinese Dog Meat Fest...
|Dec 16
|Fair is Fair
|3
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC