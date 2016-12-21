Historic proclamation casts light on impact of rebellion on Christians in China
The Great Wall of China, as the Church of Scotland unearths an historic document ordering the Liaoyang government to protect Christian activities A fragile handwritten public proclamation has cast fresh light on the impact of a bloody rebellion on Scottish Presbyterians in China more than 100 years ago. The striking document - about two feet long and written in calligraphy - was issued by the Court of Emperor Kuang Hsu after the Boxer Rebellion ended in 1901.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Freepressseries.co.uk.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|2 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|100
|Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16)
|Dec 23
|Mikey
|44
|US puts Alibaba back on 'notorious markets' bla...
|Dec 23
|pirate popo
|1
|Good Asians will back One Nation: candidate Sha...
|Dec 21
|Michele
|3
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
|why are the northern chinese so tall and superior? (Sep '12)
|Dec 20
|watncstas
|26
|who can tell me the most popular forum website ... (Oct '08)
|Dec 20
|AikouFoil
|127
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC