Futuristic Chinese traffic-straddling...

Futuristic Chinese traffic-straddling bus abandoned, blocking traffic

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Christian Science Monitor

Last summer, a seemingly cool 'straddling bus' project in China made headlines. Well, after a whole lot of hoopla and promotion it's been scrapped.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Kerry rejects Israel's criticism on... Thu Jeff Brightone 1
News With the two-state solution a distant dream, Pa... Thu Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... Thu BLACK POWER 142
News Henniker, Weare welcome exchange teacher from C... (Aug '13) Dec 28 jeamlee 2
News Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence... Dec 28 FREE HONG KONG 1
News Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16) Dec 23 Mikey 44
News US puts Alibaba back on 'notorious markets' bla... Dec 23 pirate popo 1
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Egypt
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,332 • Total comments across all topics: 277,504,563

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC