Federal prosecutor charges foreign hackers for cyber-attack
The defendants are Iat Hong and Chin Hung of Macau, and Bo Zheng of China. Iat Hong was arrested on Christmas Day in Hong Kong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jurist.
Comments
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|3 hr
|huntcoyotes
|121
|Henniker, Weare welcome exchange teacher from C... (Aug '13)
|4 hr
|jeamlee
|2
|Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence...
|10 hr
|FREE HONG KONG
|1
|Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16)
|Dec 23
|Mikey
|44
|US puts Alibaba back on 'notorious markets' bla...
|Dec 23
|pirate popo
|1
|Good Asians will back One Nation: candidate Sha...
|Dec 21
|Michele
|3
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC