Chinese toddler - locked in dog cage as mum plays mahjong'
Woman, 35, tells television report she put her son into cage in Liuyang only 'briefly', but denies locking him inside or playing mahjong at the time A mother in central China locked her noisy toddler son inside a cage for dogs so she could continue to play mahjong, Chinese media reported. However, the 35-year-old woman, from Daweishan county in Liuyang, Changsha, Hunan province, told local broadcaster Hunan Economic TV that she had placed her three-year-old son inside the empty cage on a street only "briefly".
