China's Xi says won't let anyone make - fuss' about its territory

China will never allow anyone to "make a great fuss" about its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights, President Xi Jinping said in his New Year's address, while China's top official in charge of Taiwan ties warned of risk ahead in 2017. A picture of Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on a billboard behind soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army marching during a training session for a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at a military base in Beijing, China, August 22, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.