China's toxic smog is linked to one-third of deaths in the country, study says
Smog is related to nearly one-third of deaths in China, putting it on a par with smoking as a threat to health, according to an academic paper based on the study of air pollution and mortality data in 74 cities and published in an international journal. The findings by Nanjing University's School of the Environment, which were published in the November edition of the journal the Science of the Total Environment , provides the latest scientific estimates of the health cost of China's notorious smog.
