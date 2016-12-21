China's top diplomat to visit Britain amid Brexit uncertainty

Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi delivers a speech at the Reception for the 45th Anniversary of the Restoration of the Lawful Seat of the People's Republic of China in the United Nations, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, October 25, 2016. China's top diplomat will visit Britain this week for regular talks and a meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May, China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday, amid uncertainty about the process of Britain leaving the European Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.