China's top 3 property developers make $144 billion in sales in '16

Dec 30 China's top three real estate developers made combined sales of more than 1 trillion yuan in 2016, helped by soaring home prices in big cities, according to a ranking released by a private research agency on Friday. China's booming property market this year has given heavily indebted property developers a much-needed boost, with new home prices soaring a record 12.6 percent nationwide in November compared with a year ago, official data showed.

China

