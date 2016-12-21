China's top 3 property developers make $144 billion in sales in '16
Dec 30 China's top three real estate developers made combined sales of more than 1 trillion yuan in 2016, helped by soaring home prices in big cities, according to a ranking released by a private research agency on Friday. China's booming property market this year has given heavily indebted property developers a much-needed boost, with new home prices soaring a record 12.6 percent nationwide in November compared with a year ago, official data showed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Kerry rejects Israel's criticism on...
|Thu
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|With the two-state solution a distant dream, Pa...
|Thu
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|Thu
|BLACK POWER
|142
|Henniker, Weare welcome exchange teacher from C... (Aug '13)
|Wed
|jeamlee
|2
|Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence...
|Wed
|FREE HONG KONG
|1
|Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16)
|Dec 23
|Mikey
|44
|US puts Alibaba back on 'notorious markets' bla...
|Dec 23
|pirate popo
|1
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC