China's name and shame campaign fails to deter polluters

China has publicly named more than 20 enterprises it says broke environmental rules during this week's outbreak of hazardous smog in the country's north, its latest attempt to bring lawbreaking firms to account by shaming them. The Ministry of Environmental Protection accused steel and paper mills, cement plants, power generators and chemical producers of a range of offences, including ignoring output suspensions, "maliciously" evading government inspections and falsifying production data.

