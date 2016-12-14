China's 'mistress killer' making a fortune
A WOMAN who says she is determined to "exterminate" cheating husbands punishes their mistresses by battering them in the street. Zhang Yufen, 58, is known in Henan province, often known as Zhongyuan, in China , as the "Mistress Killer" for her unusual hobby, which involves spying on her clients' partners before confronting their lovers in public with vicious and humiliating attacks, The Sun reported .
