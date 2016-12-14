China's first aircraft carrier in Western Pacific drill
China's first aircraft carrier has set off to the Western Pacific, the navy says, describing the departure as part of routine exercises. "A Chinese navy formation, including the aircraft carrier Liaoning, headed towards the West Pacific on Saturday for scheduled blue-water training," Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported, quoting navy spokesperson Liang Yang.
