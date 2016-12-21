China to ease curbs on foreign invest...

China to ease curbs on foreign investment after complaints

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Kansas City Nursing News

The Chinese government said Friday it will ease restrictions on foreign investment in sectors ranging from banking and internet services to rail equipment and motorcycles, in response to mounting complaints from foreign business groups and governments. An official with China's National Development and Reform Commission, the economic planning agency, said service sectors such as accounting and auditing, architectural design and ratings services will be open to foreign investment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Kerry rejects Israel's criticism on... 20 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News With the two-state solution a distant dream, Pa... 22 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s... 22 hr BLACK POWER 142
News Henniker, Weare welcome exchange teacher from C... (Aug '13) Wed jeamlee 2
News Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence... Wed FREE HONG KONG 1
News Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16) Dec 23 Mikey 44
News US puts Alibaba back on 'notorious markets' bla... Dec 23 pirate popo 1
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,727 • Total comments across all topics: 277,467,488

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC