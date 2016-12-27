China to come down hard on polluters accused of 'environmental...

China's courts will widen the range of offenses that constitute "environmental crimes" to make it easier to take legal action against polluters, a senior judiciary official told a news briefing Monday. The new rules could allow prosecutors to take on persistent offenders in northern China's Hebei province, which was engulfed in heavy smog last week despite being on the front line of China's nearly three-year "war on pollution."

