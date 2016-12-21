China smog shuts down factories, schools
A dangerous gray haze descended on Northeast China over the weekend, choking off schools, flights and industry and endangering citizens simply trying to breathe, according to local reports. As of Saturday, the smog covered 10.1 million square kilometers , according to the country's Ministry of Environmental Protection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channel3000.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16)
|12 hr
|Mikey
|44
|US puts Alibaba back on 'notorious markets' bla...
|17 hr
|pirate popo
|1
|Good Asians will back One Nation: candidate Sha...
|Wed
|Michele
|3
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
|why are the northern chinese so tall and superior? (Sep '12)
|Dec 20
|watncstas
|26
|who can tell me the most popular forum website ... (Oct '08)
|Dec 20
|AikouFoil
|127
|Facebook petition to stop Chinese Dog Meat Fest...
|Dec 16
|Fair is Fair
|3
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC