China seizes 3.4 tons of illegal pangolin scales
Customs officials arrested three people after seizing 3.4 tons of illegally trafficked pangolin scales from a port in Shanghai, the largest haul in China. Shanghai Customs officials said they found the scales of the endangered animals on Dec. 10 in a container of 101 bags imported from Africa among declared timbers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Kerry rejects Israel's criticism on...
|4 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|With the two-state solution a distant dream, Pa...
|7 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|7 hr
|BLACK POWER
|142
|Henniker, Weare welcome exchange teacher from C... (Aug '13)
|Wed
|jeamlee
|2
|Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence...
|Wed
|FREE HONG KONG
|1
|Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16)
|Dec 23
|Mikey
|44
|US puts Alibaba back on 'notorious markets' bla...
|Dec 23
|pirate popo
|1
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC