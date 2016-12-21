China says party control over religion in Tibet will only increase
The Communist Party's control over religion in Tibet can only increase, the region's top official was quoted as saying on Thursday, vowing to step up efforts to expose the "sinister intentions" of exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. Chinese troops marched in and took control of Tibet in 1950 in what Beijing calls a "peaceful liberation".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel has all s...
|7 min
|ARCHIVAL HISTORY
|131
|Henniker, Weare welcome exchange teacher from C... (Aug '13)
|12 hr
|jeamlee
|2
|Quoting Mao, China says Taiwan, HK independence...
|18 hr
|FREE HONG KONG
|1
|Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16)
|Dec 23
|Mikey
|44
|US puts Alibaba back on 'notorious markets' bla...
|Dec 23
|pirate popo
|1
|Good Asians will back One Nation: candidate Sha...
|Dec 21
|Michele
|3
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC