China says party control over religion in Tibet will only increase

12 hrs ago

The Communist Party's control over religion in Tibet can only increase, the region's top official was quoted as saying on Thursday, vowing to step up efforts to expose the "sinister intentions" of exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. Chinese troops marched in and took control of Tibet in 1950 in what Beijing calls a "peaceful liberation".

