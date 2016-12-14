China rights website founder arrested for 'leaking state secrets', says Amnesty

The founder of one of China's few websites dedicated to reporting human rights abuses has been formally arrested for "leaking state secrets", Amnesty International said on Thursday - the latest blow in a broad crackdown on activists. Huang Qi ran the website "64 Tianwang", named in part for the bloody June 4, 1989, crackdown on Tiananmen Square protestors, for nearly two decades.

