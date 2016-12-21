China returns US underwater drone seized in South China Sea
In this undated file photo released by the U.S. Navy Visual News Service, the USNS Bowditch, a T-AGS 60 Class Oceanographic Survey Ship, sails in open water. China has returned to the U.S. an unmanned underwater drone the Chinese Navy seized unlawfully last week in international waters, the Pentagon said in a statement late Monday, Dec. 19, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Solar Power To Cause Summer Blackouts In Califo... (Apr '16)
|12 hr
|Mikey
|44
|US puts Alibaba back on 'notorious markets' bla...
|16 hr
|pirate popo
|1
|Good Asians will back One Nation: candidate Sha...
|Wed
|Michele
|3
|What will it take for the 'Asian Silicon Valley...
|Dec 21
|TW_sugar_daddio
|9
|why are the northern chinese so tall and superior? (Sep '12)
|Dec 20
|watncstas
|26
|who can tell me the most popular forum website ... (Oct '08)
|Dec 20
|AikouFoil
|127
|Facebook petition to stop Chinese Dog Meat Fest...
|Dec 16
|Fair is Fair
|3
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC