China plans to land probes on far side of moon, Mars by 2020

China vowed Tuesday, Dec 27, 2016 to ... . FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2016, file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, ground crew check on the re-entry capsule of Shenzhou 11 spacecraft, which brought back a pair of Chinese astronauts from a monthlong stay aboard China's ... Spotty or no cellular service has been the norm at the nation's fifth oldest park south of Seattle, but that could change soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.