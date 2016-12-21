China: Northern provinces told to expect heavy smog over New Year
Smog billows from chimneys and cooling towers of a steel plant during hazy weather in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China, Dec 28, 2016. Source: Reuters/Stringer CHINA's environment ministry on Thursday warned northern regions to get ready for emergency action to tackle another bout of heavy smog expected over the New Year.
