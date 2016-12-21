China Cinda sells insurance unit to Shenzhen Investment for $607 mln
Dec 28 China Cinda Asset Management Co, one of the country's four state-backed bad-debt managers, said on Wednesday it would sell 41 percent of Cinda Property and Casualty Insurance Co Ltd to Shenzhen Investment Holding Co Ltd for 4.22 billion yuan . Shenzhen Investment placed the highest bid in a public sale via the Beijing Financial Assets Exchange for the 1.23 billion Cinda Property and Casualty shares held by China Cinda, the Hong Kong listed firm said in a filing to the stock exchange.
