China begins daily civil charter flights to South China Sea outpost
China has begun daily civilian charter flights to Woody Island in the disputed South China Sea after approved the airport there for civil operations, state news agency Xinhua said on Thursday. China claims almost all of the South China Sea, through which more than $5 trillion of maritime trade passes each year.
